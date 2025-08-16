Home / Sports / Football News / Kingsley Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix at Al-Nassr from Bayern

Kingsley Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix at Al-Nassr from Bayern

Kingsley Coman is leaving Bayern Munich after a trophy-filled decade to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman
AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kingsley Coman is leaving Bayern Munich after a trophy-filled decade to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Bayern announced the transfer late Friday. Kicker magazine reported a fee of up to 35 million euros (USD 41 million) for the French winger.

Coman, who scored Bayern's winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League final, will be part of a star-studded forward lineup with Ronaldo, fellow new signing Joo Flix and Coman's former Bayern teammate Sadio Man.

Al-Nassr is looking to improve after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season and signed Ronaldo to a two-year contract extension in June. Former Barcelona defender Iigo Martnez joined on a free transfer last week.

Coman's departure from Bayern comes two weeks after the German champion signed Luis Daz from Liverpool, intensifying Coman's competition for places. He got a fond farewell from Bayern coach Vincent Kompany after they won the Bundesliga together last season. 

"When a player as successful as him leaves the club, it's always a bit emotional," Kompany said earlier Friday.

"You have to have understanding for his position in this situation and what he'd like. For me, what's important now is that we look forward and that we show a lot of respect for Kingsley Coman, for what he's done for this club."  Coman won the German title nine times at Bayern since his initial arrival on loan from Juventus in 2015. Despite that success, the 29-year-old winger struggled for playing time last season and was often used as a bench player by Kompany, even before Daz's arrival.

Coman had nine goals in 45 games in all competitions last season and is the second experienced Bayern forward to leave after Leroy San departed for Turkey's Galatasaray on a free transfer, also after lacking game time.

"He earned an eternal place in the club's history with his goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain," Bayern board member for sport, Max Eberl, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier League Highlights: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in opening tie

Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season

Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Donnarumma to leave PSG after being excluded from Super Cup squad

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Topics :Football NewsCristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story