Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

AP Udine (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has been left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday for disciplinary reasons, an unhelpful distraction to manager Thomas Frank in his attempt to mark his debut with silverware.

Bissouma didn't travel to the Italian city of Udine after being late several times this offseason, Frank said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The latest time was one too many, he said.

With everything, you need to give your players a lot of love but also have demands and there also need to be consequences and this time there was a consequence for that."  The Mali international, who started the Europa League final won by Spurs in May, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the club. 

Frank said striker Dominic Solanke will be available after injury but will be without attacking midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are long-term absentees, and left back Destiny Udogie.

The Danish coach called the Super Cup a great challenge and an even bigger opportunity.

That's how my brain works I see opportunities instead of pressure or whatever. So for me, massive opportunity and we will definitely embrace it, Frank said.

My players, our players, they just won a big trophy six or seven weeks ago, so they had a fantastic experience of doing that and they want to win more."  The annual Super Cup match pits the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

