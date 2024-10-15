Kylian Mbappe dismisses 'fake news' after being accused of rape in Sweden

Swedish prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that a rape investigation was underway following media reports linking French footballer Kylian Mbappe to the probe after a visit to Stockholm, though they did not identify the suspect.

On Monday, Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that a rape investigation had been initiated following Mbappe's two-day visit to the city. They stated that the alleged incident took place at a hotel on October 10, but no suspect was named, and further details were not disclosed.

Expressen identified Mbappe as the suspect on Monday, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet confirmed the information on Tuesday. Expressen described Mbappe as "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, which is considered a lower level of suspicion under Swedish law.