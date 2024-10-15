Kylian Mbappe dismisses 'fake news' after being accused of rape in Sweden

Swedish prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that a rape investigation was underway following media reports linking French footballer Kylian Mbappe to the probe after a visit to Stockholm, though they did not identify the suspect.
On Monday, Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that a rape investigation had been initiated following Mbappe's two-day visit to the city. They stated that the alleged incident took place at a hotel on October 10, but no suspect was named, and further details were not disclosed.
Expressen identified Mbappe as the suspect on Monday, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet confirmed the information on Tuesday. Expressen described Mbappe as "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, which is considered a lower level of suspicion under Swedish law.
Mbappe slams 'fake news' via social media
However, the Real Madrid star slammed the 'fake news' and took to his social media to dismiss it as well.
In a post on X, Mbappe addressed the report, saying: "FAKE NEWS!!!! It's becoming so predictable, just before the hearing, as if by chance."
In the tweet, Mbappe seemingly referred to the case he is involved in with his former club PSG over unpaid wages from his time at the French club.
When contacted by AFP on Monday, Mbappe's representatives said they were unaware of any legal complaint filed against him.
The French star was not included in France's recent Nations League matches and had visited Stockholm with a group of people last Thursday.