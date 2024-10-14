Spain drops Yamal from squad against Serbia amidst injury concerns

Teenage standout Lamine Yamal has left Spain's squad after he strained a muscle in his left leg.

Yamal will miss Spain's Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday.

A day after the 17-year-old forward helped Spain beat Denmark 1-0, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday that tests indicated the Barcelona star had strained a leg muscle and was being sent back to his club to avoid the risk of injury.

Yamal was a key player in Spain's triumph at this year's European Championship.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal's place.