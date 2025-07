Marcus Rashford in Barcelona to finalize loan move from Manchester United

Barcelona's already impressive front line is about to be boosted by the signing of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is in Barcelona to complete a move from Manchester United, a person with knowledge of the transfer told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person did not want to be named because they were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

The loan deal would give the 27-year-old England forward, once considered among Europe's top talents, a chance to revive a career that stalled in recent years after falling out of favor at United and ending last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Spanish media said the one-year loan agreement with United would give Barcelona an option to buy Rashford for about 30 million euros ($35 million). Barcelona had the best attack in Spanish soccer and one of the most prolific across Europe last season, but had been trying to add another piece to the frontline to go along with young star Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and veteran Robert Lewandowski. Rashford has spent his entire career at United, scoring 138 goals in 429 appearances and winning five major trophies, including two FA Cups and the Europa League.