Home / Sports / Football News / Women's Euros 2025: Germany running out of defenders to face Spain

Women's Euros 2025: Germany running out of defenders to face Spain

Linder sustained a capsular ligament injury to her left ankle in the quarterfinal win over France, the German soccer federation said late Sunday.

Germany Euros 2025
Germany Euros 2025
AP Zurich
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Germany defender Sarai Linder has been ruled out of her team's Women's European Championship semifinal against Spain, leaving the eight-time champion short of defenders against the tournament favorites.

Linder sustained a capsular ligament injury to her left ankle in the quarterfinal win over France, the German soccer federation said late Sunday.

The Wolfsburg left back was injured in a tussle with French forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. She received lengthy treatment and tried continuing with a bandage around the ankle but had to go off in the 20th minute in obvious pain. 

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

Germany was already without injured right back Giulia Gwinn, the team captain who sustained a knee injury in the team's opening game, while defender Kathrin Hendrich's red card against France for pulling Griedge Mbock Bathy's hair means she's suspended for the game against Spain.

Midfielder Sjoeke Nsken is also suspended after receiving her second yellow card of the tournament against France.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Carlotta Wamser, who was sent off in the final group game against Sweden, could return after serving her suspension against France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Super League: Punjab FC extend Leon Augustine's contract until 2027

Who is Olivia Smith, Arsenal's record signing in women's football?

Sweden vs England Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final live time, streaming

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Saudi Arabia, Qatar secure home edge for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story