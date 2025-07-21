Women's Euros 2025: Germany running out of defenders to face Spain

Germany defender Sarai Linder has been ruled out of her team's Women's European Championship semifinal against Spain, leaving the eight-time champion short of defenders against the tournament favorites.

Linder sustained a capsular ligament injury to her left ankle in the quarterfinal win over France, the German soccer federation said late Sunday.

The Wolfsburg left back was injured in a tussle with French forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. She received lengthy treatment and tried continuing with a bandage around the ankle but had to go off in the 20th minute in obvious pain.

Germany was already without injured right back Giulia Gwinn, the team captain who sustained a knee injury in the team's opening game, while defender Kathrin Hendrich's red card against France for pulling Griedge Mbock Bathy's hair means she's suspended for the game against Spain.