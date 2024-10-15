Nigeria's football team stuck at Libya airport, boycott AFCON qualifier

Nigeria's soccer players said on Monday they will boycott their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Libya, after being stranded overnight at Al Abraq Airport in what the team captain described as mind games. The Super Eagles are scheduled to play the second-leg tie on Tuesday. The first leg, which Nigeria won 1-0 on Friday, involved similar accusations of sabotage from the Libya team. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Team captain William Troost-Ekong said the plane had been due to land at Benghazi Airport but was diverted at the last minute to Al Abraq some 220 kilometers (136 miles) away.

It was not immediately clear why the flight was diverted and The Associated Press could not reach the Libyan government for comment.

The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason," Troost-Ekong said on X. They've locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

Pictures posted online by the players showed some of them lying on airport seats, their luggage beside them and with no other passengers in sight. By Monday morning, some of them were asleep.

Star striker Victor Osimhen, who was not called up for the match because of a muscle injury, accused the Libyan soccer federation in an Instagram post of an intentional tactic to weaken and ruin the morale of Nigeria's players.

It's beginning to look more like a hostage situation, he wrote, adding: My brothers and coaches must return home safely. We are not criminals or prisoners.

Among the players in Nigeria's squad are Ademola Lookman, who scored a hat trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final last season and is on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, and Victor Boniface, a striker for German champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Premier League players Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi and Wilfred Ndidi were also in the team that beat Libya 1-0 on Friday.

The Libyan team accused its opponent of maltreatment ahead of the first leg, an allegation the Nigerian Football Federation denied.

Libya captain Faisal Al-Badri said they were delayed from one city to another for three hours after their bags were searched, and before they were transported on a road trip to the city where the match was played.

This is not the first time we have been maltreated in Africa (and) we express the need for reciprocity, Al-Badri had said.

Nigeria's sports minister John Owan Enoh said he had instructed the soccer federation to send a formal complaint to the continent's soccer body. This must be on record and thoroughly addressed, he said in a statement.