UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Portugal, Spain and Croatia in action today

UEFA Nations League 2024/25
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
The final round of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match week 3 is set to be played today (October 12), with European heavyweights Spain, Portugal, and Croatia also in action in their group ties. While Portugal will take on Poland, European champions Spain will face Denmark at home tonight. Croatia will take on Scotland in their group stage encounter.

While Portugal are entering the tie with a 100 per cent record in their two games so far, Poland will be looking to get their second win tonight to try and overtake Croatia, who are level on three points with them in Group A.

The defending champions Spain will be eyeing the top spot in their group when they take on Group D leaders Denmark. Spain will go to the top with seven points if they manage to beat their Danish opponents tonight.

Here are all the UEFA Nations League matches that will be played today:
 
UEFA Nations League matches today
Matches Time (IST)
Lithuania vs Kosovo 18:30:00
Croatia vs Scotland 21:30:00
Bulgaria vs Luxembourg 21:30:00
Belarus vs Northern Ireland 00:15:00
Poland vs Portugal 00:15:00
Serbia vs Switzerland 00:15:00
Cyprus vs Romania 00:15:00
Spain vs Denmark 00:15:00

Spain looking to get back on track

The Nations League trophy holders Spain are in for a tough match against Denmark, who have been perfect in the tournament so far. Despite injuries to Rodri and Dani Carvajal, who are two of their regular starters, Spain have a lot of bench strength to replace the two and will be looking to get the three points in front of their home crowd tonight.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details

When will Poland vs Portugal start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
Poland vs Portugal will be played on October 13 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Croatia vs Scotland start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
Croatia vs Scotland will be played on October 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

When will Spain vs Denmark start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?
Spain vs Denmark will be played on October 13 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?
The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?
The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

