Portugal vs Spain Nations League final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: POR 1-1 ESP in 1st half

Portugal face tournament favourites Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich tonight. Roberto Martinez’s side faces a daunting task, having failed to defeat Spain in any competitive match since 2004.

Spain enters the final on a high after a dramatic 5-4 semi-final victory over France. The thrilling encounter showcased Spain’s attacking depth and confidence under Luis de la Fuente. Meanwhile, Portugal secured their place in the final with a 2-1 win over hosts Germany, thanks to a late winner from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes is a major doubt after suffering an ankle injury during the semi-final. Although not officially ruled out, his availability remains uncertain. Joao Cancelo is confirmed to miss the final, but the rest of the squad remains unchanged.

ALSO READ: Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League final live time and streaming Spain has no fresh injury concerns and will field a full-strength squad. However, Luis de la Fuente is expected to rest Fabian Ruiz, who recently featured in the UEFA Champions League final. Pedri and Martin Zubimendi are likely to lead the midfield in Rodri’s continued absence.

Portugal vs Spain starting line-ups

Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams Portugal starting 11: Diego Costa, Joao neves, Ruben Dias, Inacio, Nuno Mendes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Fernandes, Conceicao, Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League final: Portugal vs Spain live telecast and live streaming details

What time does the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain being held?

The final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to stream the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain live in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.