Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS 0-0 LIV in 1st half; ARS vs WOL at 7:30 PM

The new season of the English Premier League has kicked off with Manchester United securing three points against Fulham on Friday. However, the majority of the matches will take place on August 17 and 18.

The action starts today with Arne Slot's Liverpool FC taking on newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium at 5 PM. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz are set to start their new campaign under new management after a long period. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town will be hoping to make their comeback to the top flight after a 22-year wait memorable and possibly secure an upset in their first match.

With no signings this summer, Liverpool are looking to build from their existing squad this year, a strategy that could potentially backfire on them.

The action then shifts to the Emirates Stadium, where last year's runners-up, Arsenal FC, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7:30 PM. Mikel Arteta's men have suffered back-to-back heartbreaks in their bid to lift their first Premier League title since 2004 and will be looking to finally get their hands on the silverware this year.

Arsenal have bolstered their squad with the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, as Mikel Arteta looks forward to another season in charge of the Gunners.

When will Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC begin in the Premier League?

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool will begin at 5 PM on August 17.

Who is the new manager of Liverpool Football Club?

Arne Slot is the new manager of Liverpool Football Club.

When will Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers begin in the Premier League?

Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will begin at 7:30 PM on August 18.

Where will the live telecast of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers be available in India?

The live telecast of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers be available in India?

The live streaming of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.