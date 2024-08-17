Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS 0-0 LIV in 1st half; ARS vs WOL at 7:30 PM
The action starts with Arne Slot's Liverpool FC taking on newly promoted side Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium at 5 PM. Arsenal will then take Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates at 7:30 PM.
The new season of the English Premier League has kicked off with Manchester United securing three points against Fulham on Friday. However, the majority of the matches will take place on August 17 and 18.
The action starts today with Arne Slot's Liverpool FC taking on newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium at 5 PM. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz are set to start their new campaign under new management after a long period. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town will be hoping to make their comeback to the top flight after a 22-year wait memorable and possibly secure an upset in their first match.
With no signings this summer, Liverpool are looking to build from their existing squad this year, a strategy that could potentially backfire on them.
The action then shifts to the Emirates Stadium, where last year's runners-up, Arsenal FC, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7:30 PM. Mikel Arteta's men have suffered back-to-back heartbreaks in their bid to lift their first Premier League title since 2004 and will be looking to finally get their hands on the silverware this year.
Arsenal have bolstered their squad with the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, as Mikel Arteta looks forward to another season in charge of the Gunners.
When will Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC begin in the Premier League?
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool will begin at 5 PM on August 17.
Who is the new manager of Liverpool Football Club?
Arne Slot is the new manager of Liverpool Football Club.
When will Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers begin in the Premier League?
Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will begin at 7:30 PM on August 18.
Where will the live telecast of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers be available in India?
The live telecast of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available on the Star Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers be available in India?
The live streaming of Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
5:10 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS vs LIV - Ipswich on the front foot
The first 5 minutes witnessed Ipswich on the front foot of the match with Omari Hutchinson getting intercepting a misplaced pass from Van Dijk and taking a shot on goal which was blocked in the end.
Score - IPS 0-0 LIV in 1st half
5:01 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool kicks off!
The first weekend of the Premier League kicks off at Portman Road as the Tractor Boys take on the Reds in the opener.
4:45 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS vs LIV - How Arne Slot's XI will function?
Arne Slot has been provided with the exact same squad that was with Jurgen Klopp last season. However, there can be a slight difference in terms of play this season with the team being told to play a bit more efficiently and include more ball possession in their favour.
4:30 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Past season records
Liverpool had finished 3rd last season, 9 points behind champions Manchester City and will be hoping to bridge that gap under new management this year.
Ipswich Town on the other hand have had a fairy tale run fr the past two seasons. They have earned back-to-back promotions from the third tier and are playing Premier League football after 22 years. Ipswich earned an automatic promotion into the top flight after a brilliant Championship run.
4:15 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: IPS vs LIV - Starting XI's out for both sides
Both managers have announced the starting XI for the opening fixture as Ipswich Town will clinging their hopes on 20-year-old Omari Hustchinson who is their star player going into the match. Liverpool on the other hand have a similar look to them from last season with Mohd Salah going into another season looking to breaking scoring records.
Ipswich Town Starting XI: Christian Walton (GK), Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden, Jacob Greaves, Axel Tuanzebe, Sam Morsy (C), Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Omari Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, Liam Delap
Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Virgil van Dijk (C), Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota
4:00 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Results in the league so far
The new season kicked off on Friday as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United took all 3 points against Fulham courtesy of a Joshua Zirkzee debut goal late in match in front of the Stretford End.
3:57 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Opening weekend kicks off with Ipswich and Liverpool!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 matches. The weekend starts with newly promoted Ipswich Town hosting Liverpool at Portman road at 5 PM while Arsenal will then host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium at 7:30 PM. Arne Slot's men would be looking to kick off his reign away from home with a win and set the tone for the rest of the season.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 3:57 PM IST