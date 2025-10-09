Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai

Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai

The three-day coaching programme was delivered in collaboration with the British Council, aiming to equip aspiring community coaches with professional training.

Premier League India
Premier League India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a significant step towards fostering football development in India, the Premier League has launched a grassroots-focused Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. The initiative marks the league’s first major engagement since it established a permanent office in India earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to long-term investment in the country’s football ecosystem.
 
Partnership with the British Council
 
The three-day coaching programme was delivered in collaboration with the British Council, aiming to equip aspiring community coaches with professional training. Premier League staff were joined by expert coaches from Brentford FC and Newcastle United, two clubs known for their robust youth development systems.
 
Empowering Community Coaches
 
A total of 30 community coaches participated in the training, where they learned modern coaching techniques, inclusive play methodologies, and how to use football as a tool for social development. The training wasn’t just about tactics and drills, it focused on leadership, communication, and fostering safe and positive environments for young players. 
 
Engaging the Next Generation
 
The programme concluded with a showcase event at Cooperage Football Ground, where the newly trained coaches applied their skills in a session with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation — an organisation dedicated to using football for education and empowerment. The event demonstrated the real-world impact of the training and how it can inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.
 
High-Profile Support
 
The event drew attention from some notable figures, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen. Starmer praised the initiative, stating,
 
“I'm hugely proud of our national sport – it brings communities together and changes lives. That’s why the Premier League’s training programme in India is so impressive.”
 
Why It Matters
 
This programme is more than just football training. It’s about building capacity at the grassroots, creating opportunities for youth development, and strengthening UK-India cultural ties through sport. With India’s growing appetite for football, such initiatives could play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sporting future.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steven Gerrard slams England's golden generation as 'egotistical losers'

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices soar, raising concerns over fan access

Former Barca player Jordi Alba to retire after Miami's 2025 playoff run

AIFF approves balance sheet, reports Rs 18.45 crore surplus for FY

UEFA approves Barca, Milan's overseas games but says it's regrettable move

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story