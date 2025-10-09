Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai
The three-day coaching programme was delivered in collaboration with the British Council, aiming to equip aspiring community coaches with professional training.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a significant step towards fostering football development in India, the Premier League has launched a grassroots-focused Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. The initiative marks the league’s first major engagement since it established a permanent office in India earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to long-term investment in the country’s football ecosystem.
Partnership with the British Council
The three-day coaching programme was delivered in collaboration with the British Council, aiming to equip aspiring community coaches with professional training. Premier League staff were joined by expert coaches from Brentford FC and Newcastle United, two clubs known for their robust youth development systems.
Empowering Community Coaches
A total of 30 community coaches participated in the training, where they learned modern coaching techniques, inclusive play methodologies, and how to use football as a tool for social development. The training wasn’t just about tactics and drills, it focused on leadership, communication, and fostering safe and positive environments for young players.
Engaging the Next Generation
The programme concluded with a showcase event at Cooperage Football Ground, where the newly trained coaches applied their skills in a session with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation — an organisation dedicated to using football for education and empowerment. The event demonstrated the real-world impact of the training and how it can inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.
High-Profile Support
The event drew attention from some notable figures, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen. Starmer praised the initiative, stating,
“I'm hugely proud of our national sport – it brings communities together and changes lives. That’s why the Premier League’s training programme in India is so impressive.”
Why It Matters
This programme is more than just football training. It’s about building capacity at the grassroots, creating opportunities for youth development, and strengthening UK-India cultural ties through sport. With India’s growing appetite for football, such initiatives could play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sporting future.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices