Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai

In a significant step towards fostering football development in India, the Premier League has launched a grassroots-focused Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. The initiative marks the league’s first major engagement since it established a permanent office in India earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to long-term investment in the country’s football ecosystem.

Partnership with the British Council

The three-day coaching programme was delivered in collaboration with the British Council, aiming to equip aspiring community coaches with professional training. Premier League staff were joined by expert coaches from Brentford FC and Newcastle United, two clubs known for their robust youth development systems.

Empowering Community Coaches ALSO READ: India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, free live streaming A total of 30 community coaches participated in the training, where they learned modern coaching techniques, inclusive play methodologies, and how to use football as a tool for social development. The training wasn’t just about tactics and drills, it focused on leadership, communication, and fostering safe and positive environments for young players. Engaging the Next Generation The programme concluded with a showcase event at Cooperage Football Ground, where the newly trained coaches applied their skills in a session with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation — an organisation dedicated to using football for education and empowerment. The event demonstrated the real-world impact of the training and how it can inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.