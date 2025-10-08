Home / Sports / Football News / Former Barca player Jordi Alba to retire after Miami's 2025 playoff run

Former Barca player Jordi Alba to retire after Miami's 2025 playoff run

Alba revealed the news on Tuesday, three days after Inter Miami held a retirement ceremony for Sergio Busquets. Alba was under contract with Inter Miami through 2027.

Jordi alba
Jordi alba
AP Fort Lauderdale (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Jordi Alba has announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of Inter Miami's run in the Major League Soccer playoffs, making him the second of Lionel Messi's longtime teammates to say this year will be his last.

"The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life," Alba said on social media. 

"I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season. I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I've walked this path with every ounce of passion I had, and now it's just the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling."  The 36-year-old Alba came to Inter Miami not long after Messi announced he was headed there in June 2023. Messi's arrival led to Busquets, Luis Surez and Alba all teammates in Barcelona joining MLS.

Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football News

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

