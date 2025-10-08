Home / Sports / Football News / Steven Gerrard slams England's golden generation as 'egotistical losers'

Gerrard was especially struck by how former rivals now seem to enjoy warm friendships in retirement, something that seemed impossible during their playing days.

Oct 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Former England and Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has pulled no punches in a recent podcast with Rio Ferdinand, calling his so-called Golden Generation “egotistical losers.” Despite boasting some of the best players of their era, Gerrard says the squad never gelled, held back by ego, club loyalties, and a severe lack of unity. “I think we were all egotistical losers,” he admitted, reflecting on how rivalries from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea poisoned team dynamics. 
 
Why They Were Never Close, Then or Now
 
Gerrard was especially struck by how former rivals now seem to enjoy warm friendships in retirement, something that seemed impossible during their playing days. “Because I watch the telly now and I see Carragher sitting next to Paul Scholes on this fan debate and they look like they’ve been best mates for 20 years… So why didn’t we connect when we were 20, 21, 22, 23? Was it ego? Was it rivalry?” he asked. 
 
 He chalks up much of the failure to a culture of isolation: “We weren’t a team. We were a group of individuals with talent and it never works like that.” 
   
The Emotional Toll of Divided Loyalties
 
Gerrard didn’t shy away from revealing how disconnected and hollow international duties often felt. “I hated it,” he confessed. “I didn’t enjoy it. Hated the [hotel] rooms. In my early days, I’d have days where I was down, like low down. Like I’m in this room for seven hours, what am I going to do?” 
 
 Though proud to represent England, he felt more at home at Liverpool: “With England, I just wanted the games and the training sessions and then to be away.” 
 
What Could Have Been, and What’s Different Now
 
Looking back, Gerrard believes the problem wasn't lack of talent, but lack of leadership, bonding, and tactical coherence. He questioned why managers never managed to field midfield trios like Lampard, Scholes, and himself in harmony. “Putting Scholesy on the left, me on the right … asking one of us to be just a sitter takes a lot away from any of us. But I believe we had the football IQ … to make it work together.” 
 
 Now, Gerrard observes with a mix of regret and reflection how former rivals have become pals. He says maturity has softened old lines drawn by club loyalty.
 
Lessons Ronaldo, Rice & Bellingham Might Already Understand
 
Gerrard’s critique isn’t just a throwback, it serves as a warning for today’s stars. He hinted that newer generations, including players like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, may already be better at understanding team togetherness. And as for himself, Gerrard hinted he still feels unfinished business in his managerial career, 
someone who’s seen both how things go right and where they fail.
 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

