Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: ARS 1-0 BHA in 1st half; WHU vs MCI at 10 PM

The English Premier League has made it to its third matchweek of the season and has a lot of action in store for fans across the globe. Our focus, however, will mainly be on last year's champions, Manchester City, and runners-up, Arsenal, who will be in action today from 5 PM IST.

Arsenal will be up against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion side who are yet to be defeated in the league. They are coming off a fantastic 2-1 win against Manchester United, which was rescued late on by João Pedro. Arsenal, too, are undefeated and will try to take the three points at the Emirates Stadium.

The defending champions will be playing their away game later in the day against a West Ham United side who haven't had a great start to the new season so far. They have one win and one defeat from two games and would have to produce something special to get the better of Pep Guardiola's well-drilled side at the London Stadium at 10 PM IST.

Man City have already put themselves in the top spot after two games and will hope to keep it that way after the third matchweek as well. Erling Haaland will be looking to get another goal in the tie after he scored a hat trick against newly promoted Ipswich Town last time around.

Other notable fixtures today include Aston Villa's visit to the King Power Stadium to face newly promoted Leicester City, which could turn into an exciting encounter for the neutrals.

What time will Arsenal vs Brighton start in the Premier League?

Arsenal vs Brighton will begin at 5 PM IST today.

What time will West Ham United vs Manchester City start in the Premier League today?

West Ham United vs Manchester City will begin at 10 PM IST today.

Where will the live telecast of Premier League matches take place?

The live telecast of the Premier League matches will take place on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming be available for Premier League matches?

The live streaming of the Premier League matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.