Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone emergency surgery on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the English Premier League champion for another month at least, the club said on Tuesday.

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola's duties in the meantime.

Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.



Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2023 He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break, City said of Guardiola.

City has league games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.

City's first game back is against West Ham on Sept. 16.