Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United live time (IST), streaming

The international break is over and Premier League football returns this weekend. Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will kick off the match as they travel to Southampton to face the newly promoted side in their 4th match on September 14 at 5 PM IST.

United require a win after a disappointing spell in the first three games. They have only three points from their first three fixtures, courtesy of defeats against Brighton and rivals Liverpool. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Newly promoted Southampton will also be looking for their first win of the season, as they sit in 19th position with three defeats in as many games.

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

United have maintained a significant advantage in their head-to-head record against Southampton in Premier League matches.

Total matches: 133

Man Utd won: 68

Southampton won: 28

Draw: 37

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head (Last five Games)

The Red Devils usually perform well against Southampton, as shown in their last 5 meetings.

Man Utd won: 2

Southampton won: 0

Draw: 3

Southampton vs Manchester United Starting XI

Manchester United could include new signing Manuel Ugarte in their starting XI against Southampton after Casemiro's dismal performance against Liverpool. Coach Russell Martin may go with an unchanged XI from their 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Manchester United Starting XI (Probable): Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Fernandes; Rashford, Amad, Zirkzee

Southampton Starting XI (Probable): Ramsdale (GK), Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Sugawara; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Brereton Diaz

Southampton vs Manchester United: Players to Look Out For

United fans will be eager to see their new Uruguayan signing make an impact against an out-of-form Southampton side. Aaron Ramsdale will also be looking forward to his home debut for Southampton.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Injured Players List

Manchester United: Yoro, Hojlund, Shaw, Mount, Malacia, Lindelof

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu

Southampton vs Manchester United Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will Southampton vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, September 14.

What time will Southampton vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Southampton and Manchester United will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Southampton and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Southampton and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.