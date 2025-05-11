Premier League Top 5 race scenarios, points table, and remaining matches

As the Premier League season nears its thrilling conclusion, the battle to secure European qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA competitions is becoming increasingly intense and unpredictable. From Champions League spots to Conference League berths, clubs across the table are fighting for European glory during the high-stakes period known as "The Run-In."

Champions League: Top Five Will Go Through

Thanks to stellar performances by English clubs in European competitions this season, England has secured a top-two position in UEFA's association club coefficient rankings. As a result, the Premier League will have five guaranteed spots in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, plus a potential sixth through the Europa League route.

Who Qualifies?

Top 5 teams in the Premier League will automatically qualify.

A sixth spot will go to the winner of the UEFA Europa League Final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, if the winner hasn't already qualified via league position.

Currently, Liverpool are the only team mathematically assured of a top-five finish, while the remaining four spots are being hotly contested by as many as six clubs, separated by just a few points.

Changing Fortunes Among Top Contenders

Arsenal’s Wobble

Once firmly in control, second-placed Arsenal have slipped with only one win in their last five outings. They now require at least three more points to secure a Champions League place after drawing their recent tie 2-2 against champions Liverpool, they are now left with a tricky fixture against Newcastle ahead.

Manchester City Lose Momentum

City were in great form with four straight wins before a goalless draw against bottom club Southampton derailed their charge. They now face growing pressure from the chasing pack.

Newcastle beat Chelsea at home

Newcastle United climbed to third spot on the day after a dominating 2-0 win against Chelsea who were reduced to 10-men early in the game.

Villa’s Momentum

Aston Villa, one of the most in-form teams, have won six of their last seven games. With victories over European hopefuls like AFC Bournemouth, they now face Manchester United and Spurs in their final two matches with Champions League dreams alive.

Forest’s Decline

Nottingham Forest’s recent slump, including three losses in five games, has put their European hopes in jeopardy. A draw agianst Leicester has put their top 5 hopes in danger as they have to get a win against West Ham now to keep them alive in the race.

UEFA Europa League: Two Spots Up for Grabs

England has two Europa League slots available:

The sixth-placed team in the Premier League (due to the expanded Champions League slots)

The FA Cup winner

This season’s FA Cup final will see Crystal Palace take on Manchester City at Wembley on May 17. If City win and have already qualified for the UCL, the Europa League spot will pass down to the next highest league finisher not already qualified.

UEFA Conference League: Newcastle Already In

The Conference League spot is awarded to the EFL Cup winners. This season, Newcastle United booked their place in Europe by defeating Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, bringing home their first major trophy in 56 years.