El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming

FC Barcelona are set to host arch-rivals Real Madrid in a crucial La Liga 2024-25 showdown at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday. The match, kicking off at 7:45 PM IST, marks the fourth El Clasico of the season and could prove decisive in the title race.

Barcelona currently lead the league with 75 points from 34 games, while Madrid trail closely with 71. A victory for Hansi Flick’s side would open up a seven-point gap with just three matches remaining, putting them in prime position to claim their 28th La Liga title. On the other hand, a win for Carlo Ancelotti’s team would narrow the margin to just a single point.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich hand last home win for Thomas Müller amid title clebration Barcelona have dominated previous encounters this season, winning the Copa del Rey final 3-2 in extra time, the Spanish Super Cup 5-2, and the league reverse fixture 4-0. Star forwards Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe—currently the top two scorers in La Liga—are expected to feature. Historically, Real Madrid lead the rivalry with 105 wins, compared to Barcelona’s 103, with 52 draws.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona are still recovering from their dramatic 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter in the Champions League, a physically demanding contest that went to extra time. That intense midweek outing could weigh heavily on Hansi Flick’s squad, especially with Real Madrid having had the week off to rest.

The Catalan side will be without Jules Kounde, who sustained a hamstring injury during the first leg of the tie. The Frenchman is expected to miss the remainder of the season. However, fellow defender Iñigo Martínez, who was forced off with a knock at San Siro, is likely to be available for Sunday's clash.

Also Read

Marc Bernal is ruled out of the El Clasico due to an ACL injury, and Marc Casado is also a major doubt, though he has returned to training and could be in contention. Alejandro Balde, sidelined since mid-April with a hamstring issue, might make his return this weekend.

Real Madrid team news

There’s encouraging news for Real Madrid fans as Rodrygo is expected to return after missing the win over Celta due to illness. His availability is one of the few positives on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico.

Antonio Rüdiger remains unavailable as he serves a six-match suspension following off-field misconduct during the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona. He would be out regardless, having recently undergone surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee.

ALSO READ: Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming Real Madrid will also be without several key players for the remainder of the season. Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (thigh), David Alaba (knee), and Eduardo Camavinga (adductor) are all ruled out of the clash. The club is hoping to have most of them fit in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in mid-June.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid starting 11 (probable)

Barcelona starting 11: Ter Stegen; Garcia, Martinez, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Torres

Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Ceballos, Modric, Guler; Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live telecast and streaming details

When will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on May 11.

What time will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid begin on May 11?

The La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at 7:45 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain will host the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Where will the live telecast of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available on the FanCode app.