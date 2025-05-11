El Clasico: Will Barcelona win La Liga by beating Real Madrid tonight?

The most anticipated fixture of the La Liga season is set to unfold tonight, as Barcelona welcome arch-rivals Real Madrid for a decisive El Clásico clash. This iconic rivalry takes on even greater significance with the league title hanging in the balance. Barcelona eyeing a 7-point lead ahead of Real Madrid tonight

Heading into the final four rounds of the campaign, Barcelona sit four points ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid. A victory tonight could all but seal the title for the Catalan giants, putting them seven points clear with just three matches left. It would also mark their fourth win over Madrid this season across all competitions.

ALSO READ: El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming What happens if both Barca and Real finish on equal points? After a heartbreaking Champions League exit to Inter Milan, Hansi Flick's squad must quickly regroup as they prepare for one of the most crucial matches of their season. A defeat would significantly dent their confidence and leave them needing to win all three of their remaining games to secure the title. But a win would place them firmly in the driver’s seat.

While not a mathematical guarantee, a triumph in El Clásico would virtually secure Barcelona's 28th La Liga title. Even if both teams were to finish level on points, Barcelona would still be crowned champions thanks to a superior head-to-head record, having already defeated Madrid 4–0 earlier this season. That means just two additional points from their final three matches could be enough.

A title celebration could come as early as next week if Barça beat Espanyol in the Catalan derby. Unless an unlikely collapse occurs, this Sunday’s El Clásico could be the decisive moment that delivers La Liga glory back to Barcelona.