Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal FC live time and streaming

Arsenal has been in strong form since the November break, with Martin Ødegaard’s return significantly enhancing Mikel Arteta's side in multiple areas. The captain played a key role in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend and their dominant 5-1 victory over Sporting CP, one of Europe's top teams who had not lost at home in 18 months.

As title contenders, Arsenal is looking to close the gap to league leaders Liverpool to six points before Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

West Ham posed some challenges for Arteta’s side last year, but the Gunners avenged their two defeats in 2023 with a resounding 6-0 win in February. The Hammers head into Saturday’s match on the back of a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Monday, but their form under Julen Lopetegui has been inconsistent, leaving them in 14th place after 12 games.

West Ham United vs Arsenal: Head-to-head (last 5 games)

In the last five games between the Gunners and the Toon, it has been a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides winning 2 matches each. One game ended in a draw.

West Ham United team news

Manager Julian Lopetegui will have to watch from the stands after getting a 1-match suspension. Mohammad Kudus too will face a suspension as Lucas Paqueta managed to escape a booking in his last game, avoiding a fifth booking a suspension in the end.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta doesn't have any new injury doubts and will likely field the same playing 11 this time as well. They will be missing the services of

West Ham United vs Arsenal: Players to watch out for

While West Ham will look forward to their midfielder Lucas Paqueta as much as he can, Arsenal will be counting on the front three of Saka, havertz and Martinelli again.

West Ham United vs Arsenal: Predicted playing 11

West Ham United playing 11 (probable): Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

West Ham United vs Arsenal live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will West Ham United vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024?