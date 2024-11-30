Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal FC live time and streaming

Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal FC live time and streaming

In the last five games between the Gunners and the Toon, it has been a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides winning 2 matches each. One game ended in a draw.

Premier League 2024-25
Premier League 2024-25
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST
Arsenal has been in strong form since the November break, with Martin Ødegaard’s return significantly enhancing Mikel Arteta's side in multiple areas. The captain played a key role in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend and their dominant 5-1 victory over Sporting CP, one of Europe's top teams who had not lost at home in 18 months.
 
As title contenders, Arsenal is looking to close the gap to league leaders Liverpool to six points before Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday. 
West Ham posed some challenges for Arteta’s side last year, but the Gunners avenged their two defeats in 2023 with a resounding 6-0 win in February. The Hammers head into Saturday’s match on the back of a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Monday, but their form under Julen Lopetegui has been inconsistent, leaving them in 14th place after 12 games.
 
West Ham United vs Arsenal: Head-to-head (last 5 games)
 
West Ham United team news

Manager Julian Lopetegui will have to watch from the stands after getting a 1-match suspension. Mohammad Kudus too will face a suspension as Lucas Paqueta managed to escape a booking in his last game, avoiding a fifth booking a suspension in the end.
 
Arsenal team news
 
Mikel Arteta doesn't have any new injury doubts and will likely field the same playing 11 this time as well. They will be missing the services of 
 
West Ham United vs Arsenal: Players to watch out for
 
While West Ham will look forward to their midfielder Lucas Paqueta as much as he can, Arsenal will be counting on the front three of Saka, havertz and Martinelli again.
 
West Ham United vs Arsenal: Predicted playing 11
 
West Ham United playing 11 (probable): Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.
 
Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
 

West Ham United vs Arsenal live match time, streaming, and telecast details

 
When will West Ham United vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024?  
The match between West Ham and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, November 30. 
What time will West Ham United vs Arsenal start in India?  
The match between West Ham United and Arsenal will start at 11:00 PM IST.
 
Which channel will show the live telecast of West Ham United vs Arsenal in India?
The live telecast of the match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
How to watch the live streaming of West Ham United vs Arsenal in India? 
The live streaming of the match between West Ham United and Arsenal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
   
Topics :English Premier League

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

