Home / Sports / Football News / Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during AFC Asian Cup game vs UAE

Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during AFC Asian Cup game vs UAE

Chants of free, free Palestine rang out again from the crowd during the Palestinian soccer team's game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup on Thursday.

Palestine football team fan. Photo: @Qatar2023en
AP Al Wakrah (Qatar)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chants of free, free Palestine rang out again from the crowd during the Palestinian soccer team's game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup on Thursday.

Similar chants were made at the Palestinian team's game against Iran on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Just as for that game, a moment's silence was held before kickoff for the lives lost as a result of the "ongoing situation in Palestine". Loud chanting had already rung out around Al Janoub Stadium before the two teams lined up in the center to observe the silence, and it started again shortly after.

Earlier, the Palestinian players applauded fans following the playing of the national anthem and then held a team huddle on the field.

Chants could be heard again after the Group C game kicked off.

Also Read

AFC Asian Cup: India football full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Blue Tigers go down defending

IND vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Listless India lose 0-3 to Uzbeks

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Jordan Henderson eyes move to Dutch club Ajax, blow to Saudi soccer league

IND vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Listless India lose 0-3 to Uzbeks

Messi edges Haaland in tiebreaker for FIFA's best men's player award

Premier League: Tottenham twice comes from behind to draw 2-2 at Man United

Vincius' hat trick helps Real Madrid beat Barcelona, win Super Cup in Saudi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AFC Asian Cuppalestinefootball

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story