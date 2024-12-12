Prosecutors close rape investigation in connection with Kylian Mbappe

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swedish prosecutors say they have dropped a rape investigation that was launched in connection with soccer star Kylian Mbappe's visit to Stockholm in October.

AP Stockholm
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Swedish prosecutors say they have dropped a rape investigation that was launched in connection with soccer star Kylian Mbappe's visit to Stockholm in October.

In a statement, lead investigator Marina Chirakova said there was not enough evidence to continue the investigation, which centred on an incident at a hotel in the Swedish capital.

Prosecutors never publicly named the suspect in the investigation, but some Swedish media reported that it was Real Madrid striker Mbappe, who visited Stockholm in October during a break in the Spanish league.

At the time Mbappe's legal team dismissed those reports as false.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

