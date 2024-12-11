Salah stars as Liverpool maintain perfect Champions League run with 1-0 win

Mohamed Salah scored a second-half penalty to maintain Liverpool's perfect Champions League record in a 1-0 win over Girona.

A sixth straight win kept the Merseyside club at the top of the revamped 36-team league stage five points clear of second place Inter Milan.

Girona was 30th with just one win from six games.

Salah struck from the spot in the 63rd minute in Spain. It was his 16th goal of the season in 22 appearances overall.

Dinamo Zagreb drew 0-0 with Celtic and both teams remain in the playoff positions.

Liverpool's outstanding start to the campaign goes on with Arne Slot's team also on top of the Premier League.

Former Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek handed Salah the chance to fire the visitors ahead with a clumsy tackle from behind on Luis Diaz in the box. Salah stepped up to convert the penalty and Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga went the wrong way.

Liverpool's two remaining games are against Lille at home and PSV Eindhoven away in January.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic is the only player to have scored against Liverpool in this season's Champions League in a 3-1 loss for Milan in September.

Six-time European Cup winner Liverpool is looking like the team to beat in the Champions League this season after big wins against holder Real Madrid and German champion Bayer Leverkusen last month.