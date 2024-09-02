Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / PSG continues their winning streak in Ligue 1 despite Mbappe leaving

PSG continues their winning streak in Ligue 1 despite Mbappe leaving

PSG leads the standings with nine points from three games, having now scored 13 goals.

PSG
PSG
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paris Saint-Germain is enjoying a perfect start to the season despite the summer departure of star striker Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, after securing another victory -- 3-1 at Lille -- in the French league.

PSG leads the standings with nine points from three games, having now scored 13 goals. PSG opened its campaign with a 4-1 away win at Le Havre, followed by a 6-0 demolition of Montpellier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vitinha put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute and Bradley Barcola quickly doubled the lead for the defending champion. Edon Zhegrova got one back for Lille in the 78th before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the win in second-half stoppage time.

Also Sunday, Monaco and Lens drew 1-1 in a game with two late goals. Denis Zakaria headed the hosts ahead in the 84th before Lens grabbed a point with a penalty converted by Przemyslaw Frankowski in second-half stoppage time.

Nice routed Angers 4-1, Le Havre beat Auxerre 3-1 and Reims edged Rennes 2-1.

On Saturday, Mason Greenwood scored twice in one minute to launch Marseille to a 3-1 win over Toulouse. The former Manchester United forward has five goals from the first three Ligue 1 matches, matching the record of Mario Balotelli in 2016 with Nice.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Top 5 players to look out for across European leagues in the 2024-25 season

Champions League QFs full schedule, live match time (IST), live streaming

54% IPO shares allotted to investors sold within a week, shows Sebi study

RRB NTPC 2024 notification out for 11,558 posts, registration to begin soon

Decoded: Will Bihar's first Sports Academy be a gamechanger for athletes?

Topics :Paris Saint Germainfootball

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story