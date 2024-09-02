PSG continues their winning streak in Ligue 1 despite Mbappe leaving

Paris Saint-Germain is enjoying a perfect start to the season despite the summer departure of star striker Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, after securing another victory -- 3-1 at Lille -- in the French league.

PSG leads the standings with nine points from three games, having now scored 13 goals. PSG opened its campaign with a 4-1 away win at Le Havre, followed by a 6-0 demolition of Montpellier.

Vitinha put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute and Bradley Barcola quickly doubled the lead for the defending champion. Edon Zhegrova got one back for Lille in the 78th before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the win in second-half stoppage time.