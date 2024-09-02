German Cup: Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Dortmund vs Wolfsburg set for round 2

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were both handed potentially tricky games against fellow Bundesliga teams in the second-round draw for the German Cup.

Bayern heads to Mainz, while Dortmund visits Wolfsburg, in the games to be played either Oct. 29 or 30.

There are two other all-Bundesliga games as Leipzig hosts promoted St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt plays Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg. Leverkusen was knocked out in the first round by Elversberg in 2022.

Of the 18 Bundesliga teams, only Bochum is missing from the second round after it lost 1-0 to second-tier Jahn Regensburg last month.