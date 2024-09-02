Juventus draw Roma 0-0 to continue their unbeaten run in Serie A

For Thiago Motta's Juventus, it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. For Daniele De Rossi's Roma, it was a step in the right direction after a difficult start to the season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Juventus was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Sunday with each side producing only one shot on goal. Roma dominated the possession early on before Juventus grew more dangerous through Dusan Vlahovic. De Rossi kept former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala on the bench at the start then sent the Argentina international, who recently turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia, on midway through the second half.

But Dybala produced little with both sides slowing down by then on a warm evening in Turin.

More From This Section

Juventus moved level on seven points with defending champion Inter Milan, Torino and Udinese in Motta's first season since coming over from Bologna.

Winless Roma, which was coming off a dispiriting defeat at home to Empoli, has two points in De Rossi's second campaign after replacing Jose Mourinho in January.

Having grown more offensive under De Rossi last season, Roma has produced only one goal in three matches this season.

Udinese beat promoted Como 1-0 with a first-half volley from Brenner. Como forward Patrick Cutrone missed a late penalty.

Maldini from distance



Robin Gosens scored a late equalizer on debut for Fiorentina, which came back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw with Alessandro Nesta's Monza.

Gosens, who was signed on loan from Union Berlin on deadline day, redirected in a corner with a looping header in stoppage time.

Monza went ahead with early goals from Milan Djuric and Daniel Maldini before Moise Kean pulled one back for Fiorentina before the break.

It was a third consecutive draw in Serie A for Fiorentina under new manager Raffaele Palladino, who previously coached Monza.

Fiorentina was coming off a penalty-shootout win over Puskas Akademia in the Conference League. Fiorentina also drew the first leg with Puskas, and the second leg was locked at 1-1 before the shootout.

Maldini's long-distance effort was his third goal from outside the box in 2024, tied for the joint lead in Serie A over that span with Dusan Vlahovic, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Michael Folorunsho.

Hellas Verona beat Genoa 2-0 with goals from Jackson Tchatchoua and Casper Tengstedt for its second win in three matches after defeating Napoli 3-0 in its opener.