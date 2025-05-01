Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of Asian Champions League with SF loss vs Kawasaki

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of Asian Champions League with SF loss vs Kawasaki

Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue after Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
AP Jeddah
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score against the team from Japan.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi team, Al-Ahli, in Saturday's final with both teams bidding for a first continental title.

Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes on a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane equalized for Al-Nassr before the half-hour mark.

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki which scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki.

Al-Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes when Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range.

Ayman Yahya cut the margin for Al-Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Duran signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January going close, the Riyadh club couldn't get the equalizer.

In the quarterfinals last weekend, Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's comfortable win over Yokohama.

Two-time finalist Al-Ahli reached the fina l by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

