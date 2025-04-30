Champions League 2025 S/F: Barcelona vs Inter live match time and streaming

Barcelona and Inter Milan will renew a classic Champions League rivalry when they meet in the first leg of the 2025 semifinal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Friday, May 1. The matchup evokes memories of their iconic 2010 clash, when Inter—down to 10 men—famously held off Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona to reach the final. Now, 15 years later, Barcelona’s free-flowing attack led by Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski will test Inter’s rugged defence once again. The Catalan giants return to the semifinals for the first time since 2019, having scored a tournament-high 28 goals in the league phase and nine more in the knockouts. Inter, Serie A champions and 2010 UCL winners, have conceded just once in eight group games and edged out Bayern Munich in a gritty quarterfinal. With contrasting styles and deep-rooted history, the first leg promises to be a tactical and emotional showdown.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Head-to-head in UCL

ALSO READ: Real Madrid defender Rudiger to miss the rest of the season after surgery Barcelona and Inter Milan have clashed ten times in the UEFA Champions League, with Barcelona winning five matches, Inter Milan winning two and three matches ending in a draw.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without star striker Robert Lewandowski due to a hamstring injury, which may also rule him out of the second leg. First-choice left-back Alejandro Balde faces a late fitness test; if unavailable, Gerard Martin will likely deputise. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has returned to the squad but Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start. Midfielders Marc Bernal and Marc Casado are sidelined with knee injuries. Wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who have been prolific this season, will support Ferran Torres in attack.

Inter Milan team news

Lautaro Martinez is in red-hot form, having scored in five consecutive UCL games. Strike partner Marcus Thuram, recovering from a thigh injury, could make a return after missing three matches. Defender Benjamin Pavard is doubtful with an ankle sprain. However, Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski have returned to fitness, while Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are expected to start after serving domestic suspensions.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan starting 11 (probable)

Barcelona starting 11 (probable):

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

Inter Milan starting 11 (probable):

Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

UEFA Champions League semifinal: Barcelona vs Inter Milan 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be played on May 1.

What time will the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan begin on May 1?

The UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan will start at 12:30 AM IST (May 1).

What will be the venue for the UCL semifinal match between Barcelona and Inter Milan?

The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona will host the UCL semifinal match between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL semifinal between Barcelona and Inter Milan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.