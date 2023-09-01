Home / Sports / Football News / Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

Spain's men's coach asks for forgiveness for applauding Luis Rubiales

Coach of Spain's men's national team asked for forgiveness for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists"

AP Barcelona
Spain Football Team coach

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
The coach of Spain's men's national soccer team asked for forgiveness Friday for applauding the claim by Luis Rubiales that he was the victim of a smear campaign from "false feminists" following an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips at the Women's World Cup.

"I don't think I have to resign, I think I have to ask for forgiveness," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said in Madrid in his first public appearance since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on August 20 after the final in Sydney, Australia.

"I made a human error. It was inexcusable."

De la Fuente was speaking one week after he clapped several times during an emergency general assembly of the Spanish soccer federation when Rubiales, the organisation's president, refused to step down as was expected. Rubiales' speech included claims that Hermoso had consented to his kiss during the awards ceremony a claim she has denied and against what he called the "scourge" of feminism in Spain.

— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 1, 2023"I have received harsh criticism, and it is completely deserved," De la Fuente said on Friday.

"If I could go back in time, I would not do that again. We all have to do more for equality. Me too. And I am working on that."

De la Fuente said he was caught off guard by Rubiales' speech and that his applause happened in a situation of maximum stress and tension. He said he was convinced Rubiales was going to announce he was stepping down, as was widely reported in local media.

FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, provisionally suspend Rubiales for 90 days a day after his speech. Hours after his boss was suspended, De la Fuente issued a statement condemning Rubiales' behavior after Spain beat England to win the Women's World Cup final.

Interim federation president Pedro Rocha, who Rubiales arranged to be his provisional successor, has said that the federation completely backs De la Fuente.

Topics :Spainfootball

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Next Story