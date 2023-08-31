Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Arsenal and Manchester United make their Champions League comebacks as the group stage draws were announced on Thursday, August 31, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Uefa Champions League 2023-24

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Manchester United and Arsenal are back in the Uefa Champions League. They have been put in Group A and Group B of the competition as the draws for the group stage of the 2023-24 season were announced on August 31, 2023, by the European football governing body Uefa in a meeting held in Grimaldi Forum, Monaco. 

While United had to wait only one year to get back to the top European club competition, Arsenal are making a comeback to the top flight after seven years, having finished in the 2022-23 English Premier League. 

What are the different groups of Uefa Champions League 2023-24?
While Manchester United have been put in a tough group alongside Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, Arsenal have Sevilla, Lens and PSV Eindhoven for company. Apart from Arsenal and United, Manchester City and Newcastle United are the other two teams from England in the Champions League

Here are all the teams in different groups

Group A

Gameweek Fixture dates
   
Gameweek one 19/20 September 2023
Gameweek two 3/4 October 2023
Gameweek three 24/25 October 2023
Gameweek four 7/8 November 2023
Gameweek five 28/29 November 2023
Gameweek six 12/13 December 2023

The final of the 2023-24 Champions League will be played on Saturday, June 1 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium, which hosted the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and broadcast in India 

When can people watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 in India?

The Uefa Champions League 2023-24 will begin with Week 1 games starting September 19, 2023. People in India can follow the same

Where can people watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on TV in India?

People in India can watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on Sony Sports Network Television in India, which has broadcast rights for the competition in India. 

Where can people livestream the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 in India?

People can livestream the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It's the digital wing of Sony Sports Network which has the Uefa Champions League broadcast rights for the Indian subcontinent. 

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Scoreless for first time in Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami ties Nashville

Durand Cup final: It's Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on 'Super Sunday'

No Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema in Champions League: Uefa chief quashes rumours

EPL: Sauna, nose taping, special glasses part of Haaland's sleeping routine

Manchester City's "Happy Onam" Instagram post in Malayalam goes viral

Topics :Uefa Champions LeagueManchester UnitedfootballChampions LeagueBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story