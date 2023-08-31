Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

Manchester United and Arsenal are back in the Uefa Champions League. They have been put in Group A and Group B of the competition as the draws for the group stage of the 2023-24 season were announced on August 31, 2023, by the European football governing body Uefa in a meeting held in Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

While United had to wait only one year to get back to the top European club competition, Arsenal are making a comeback to the top flight after seven years, having finished in the 2022-23 English Premier League.

What are the different groups of Uefa Champions League 2023-24?

While Manchester United have been put in a tough group alongside Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, Arsenal have Sevilla, Lens and PSV Eindhoven for company. Apart from Arsenal and United, Manchester City and Newcastle United are the other two teams from England in the Champions League

Gameweek Fixture dates Gameweek one 19/20 September 2023 Gameweek two 3/4 October 2023 Gameweek three 24/25 October 2023 Gameweek four 7/8 November 2023 Gameweek five 28/29 November 2023 Gameweek six 12/13 December 2023

The final of the 2023-24 Champions League will be played on Saturday, June 1 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium, which hosted the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Uefa Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming and broadcast in India

When can people watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 in India?

The Uefa Champions League 2023-24 will begin with Week 1 games starting September 19, 2023. People in India can follow the same

Where can people watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on TV in India?

People in India can watch the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on Sony Sports Network Television in India, which has broadcast rights for the competition in India.

Where can people livestream the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 in India?

People can livestream the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It's the digital wing of Sony Sports Network which has the Uefa Champions League broadcast rights for the Indian subcontinent.