Szczesny retains starting spot for Barcelona's UCL match against Atalanta

Hansi Flick is keeping Wojciech Szczesny in goal for the final match of the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Inaki Pea had been Barcelona's starter since Marc-Andr ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury last year, but Szczesny who was added to the squad after Ter Stegen's injury played last week in the come-from-behind win over Benfica in the Champions League and in last weekend's rout of Valencia in the Spanish league.

My job is to make decisions, Flick said Tuesday ahead of the home match against Atalanta. "They are two great 'keepers and with my team we have opted for Szczesny, and that's it. Iaki has done a great job, but have gone for Tek (Szczesny). I try to do the best for the team, and that's what I have done.

Szczesny had only played three other matches this season, one in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Super Cup won by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona, in second place in the 36-team standings, has already clinched a spot in the round of 16.