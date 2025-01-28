Al Hilal agrees to terminate Neymar's contract; Santos return imminent

Brazilian footballer Neymar has officially ended his injury-ridden 18-month stint with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract. In a statement posted on social media, Al-Hilal expressed their gratitude to Neymar for his contributions during his time at the club and wished him the best for his future career. The 32-year-old forward, who previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), made only seven appearances for Al-Hilal since joining in August 2023, despite reportedly earning $104 million annually.

ALSO READ: Barcelona continues their red-hot form as sinks Valencia 7-1 in La Liga Neymar’s career has seen a series of high-profile transfers, starting with his record-breaking move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a reported 220 million euros ($230 million), the highest transfer fee in football history. In August 2023, Neymar made the switch to Al-Hilal, joining other football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

However, Neymar’s time in Saudi Arabia was marred by injuries. Just two months after his arrival, he suffered a severe knee injury while playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in October 2023, which sidelined him for nearly a year. Neymar made a brief return to Al-Hilal in October and November 2023, but a hamstring injury further limited his appearances, and he has not played since. Neymar set for Santos return

Al-Hilal’s head coach, Jorge Jesus, recently remarked that Neymar’s performance had declined, stating, “He can no longer play at the level we are used to.” Despite this setback, Neymar is determined to play in the 2026 World Cup, acknowledging that it could be his last chance on the international stage. “I will do everything I can to play in it,” Neymar told CNN.

While he has received interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, Brazilian reports suggest that Neymar may be considering a return to Santos, the club where he began his professional career. A return to Brazil could mark the final chapter of Neymar’s illustrious career, as he remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 127 appearances.