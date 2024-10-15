Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving national squad

Tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring sustained on duty with Spain, Barcelona said Monday.

The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Spain said the 17-year-old forward was sent back to his club to avoid the risk of injury.

Barcelona did not give a timetable on his return, saying only that he will be out of action until he has fully recovered.

Barcelona's next game is at home to Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.