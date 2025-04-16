UCL 2025 Q/F LIVE UPDATES: Real Madrid vs Arsenal & Bayern vs Inter at 12:30 AM IST

ALSO READ: UCL 2025: Can Real Madrid recreate their history of comebacks vs Arsenal? Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabéu on April 16 for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025 quarterfinal, with kickoff at 12:30 AM IST (April 17). Arsenal hold a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg, but Real Madrid, 15-time European champions, are renowned for miraculous comebacks. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have struggled lately, winning just once in their last four games, and will be without key players like Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. However, their attack, led by Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Bellingham, remains potent.

Arsenal, aiming for their first semifinal in over a decade, will look to finish the job in Madrid. While Bukayo Saka has returned to fitness, Arteta faces injury woes with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and others doubtful or ruled out. With history, form and pressure colliding, fans can expect a fiery and dramatic night in Madrid.

In the other quarterfinal taking place today, Inter Milan will face FC Bayern Munich at San Siro in Milan. Inter will try to take advantage of their 2-1 lead from the first leg and secure their place in the semifinals against Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Starting 11 (Probable)

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Raul Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Rodrygo, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UCL 2025 quarterfinals live telecast details:

The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network

Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UCL 2025 quarterfinals live streaming details:

The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.