UCL 2025 Q/F LIVE UPDATES: Real Madrid vs Arsenal & Bayern vs Inter at 12:30 AM IST

UCL 2025 LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Real Madrid will have the tall task of overcoming a 0-3 first-leg deficit vs Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabéu on April 16 for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025 quarterfinal, with kickoff at 12:30 AM IST (April 17). Arsenal hold a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg, but Real Madrid, 15-time European champions, are renowned for miraculous comebacks. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have struggled lately, winning just once in their last four games, and will be without key players like Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. However, their attack, led by Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Bellingham, remains potent. 
 
Arsenal, aiming for their first semifinal in over a decade, will look to finish the job in Madrid. While Bukayo Saka has returned to fitness, Arteta faces injury woes with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and others doubtful or ruled out. With history, form and pressure colliding, fans can expect a fiery and dramatic night in Madrid.
 
In the other quarterfinal taking place today, Inter Milan will face FC Bayern Munich at San Siro in Milan. Inter will try to take advantage of their 2-1 lead from the first leg and secure their place in the semifinals against Barcelona.
 
Real Madrid vs Arsenal Starting 11 (Probable)
 
Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Raul Asencio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Rodrygo, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr
 
Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
 
Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UCL 2025 quarterfinals live telecast details:
 
The live telecast of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network
 
Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UCL 2025 quarterfinals live streaming details:
 
The live streaming of the UCL quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
 

11:02 PM

UCL 2025 Q/F RMA vs ARS LIVE UPDATES: ARS team news

Arsenal face ongoing injury woes ahead of their second leg against Real Madrid. While Bukayo Saka has returned to action, doubts remain over Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Magalhaes are all ruled out for the season. Jurrien Timber is expected to feature as he continues his return from a knee injury.

10:47 PM

UCL 2025 Q/F RMA vs ARS LIVE UPDATES: RMA team news

Real Madrid receive a boost with the return of Dani Ceballos from injury and Aurelien Tchouameni from suspension. However, Eduardo Camavinga is suspended, while Ferland Mendy remains doubtful and both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out. Despite a poor first-leg performance, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to retain his star-studded attack of Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Bellingham for the decisive clash at the Bernabéu.

10:30 PM

UCL 2025 Q/F RMA vs ARS LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blof og the UCL 2025 quarterfinal leg two match between Real Madrid and Arsenal. Arsenal is leading 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg. Can they close it out, or will Real script another comeback win? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

