UEFA Champions League highlights: ARS beat PSG; City, Barca get first wins

The second matchweek of the UEFA Champions League witnessed another goalfest as last year's runners-up Dortmund thumped seven goals past Celtic, while Manchester City and Barcelona enjoyed comfortable wins as well.

Premier League outfit Arsenal secured a comfortable win against French heavyweights Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as Mikel Arteta's men won 2-0 at home at the Emirates Stadium to get their first win of the campaign.

The in-form duo of Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka once again proved to be clinical for the Gunners, as two first-half goals sealed the victory for them on the night.



PSG who are still coping with the departure of their star player Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, didn't look threatening on the night despite having the larger chunk of the possession.

Borussia Dortmund ran riot against their Scottish opponents Celtic, registering a 7-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

While both sides scored early in the tie to make it 1-1 before 10 minutes, it was all Dortmund from then on as a Karim Adeyemi first-half hat-trick was followed by a brace from Serhou Guirassy and another goal for Felix Nmecha on the night.



Manchester City also got their first win of the campaign away from home at Slovan Bratislava. Phil Foden starred for the Cityzens as goals from him, Gundogan, Haaland, and McAtee ensured that their side did not drop any more points in the league stage.

Spanish giants Barcelona also delivered a five-star performance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, as the Catalans beat Young Boys 5-0 to register their second win of the season as well.





A brace from striker Robert Lewandowski was followed by goals from Raphinha, Inigo Martinez, and a Mohd Ali Camara own goal to wrap up the 3 points for the home side.