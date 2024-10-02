Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League highlights: ARS beat PSG; City, Barca get first wins

UEFA Champions League highlights: ARS beat PSG; City, Barca get first wins

Premier League outfit Arsenal secured a comfortable win against French heavyweights Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as Mikel Arteta's men won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to get their first win of UCL 2024

UEFA Champions League 2024
UEFA Champions League 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The second matchweek of the UEFA Champions League witnessed another goalfest as last year's runners-up Dortmund thumped seven goals past Celtic, while Manchester City and Barcelona enjoyed comfortable wins as well.

Premier League outfit Arsenal secured a comfortable win against French heavyweights Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as Mikel Arteta's men won 2-0 at home at the Emirates Stadium to get their first win of the campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The in-form duo of Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka once again proved to be clinical for the Gunners, as two first-half goals sealed the victory for them on the night.


PSG who are still coping with the departure of their star player Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, didn't look threatening on the night despite having the larger chunk of the possession.

Borussia Dortmund ran riot against their Scottish opponents Celtic, registering a 7-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

More From This Section

Mumbai City FC aims happy homecoming against high-flying Bengaluru FC

Messi and Inter Miami are on the brink of the MLS Supporters' Shield

Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner for Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Elite

Dembele left out of PSG game against Arsenal on disciplinary grounds

Injured Real Madrid goalie Courtois to miss Champions League clash


While both sides scored early in the tie to make it 1-1 before 10 minutes, it was all Dortmund from then on as a Karim Adeyemi first-half hat-trick was followed by a brace from Serhou Guirassy and another goal for Felix Nmecha on the night.
 

Manchester City also got their first win of the campaign away from home at Slovan Bratislava. Phil Foden starred for the Cityzens as goals from him, Gundogan, Haaland, and McAtee ensured that their side did not drop any more points in the league stage.

Spanish giants Barcelona also delivered a five-star performance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, as the Catalans beat Young Boys 5-0 to register their second win of the season as well.

 

A brace from striker Robert Lewandowski was followed by goals from Raphinha, Inigo Martinez, and a Mohd Ali Camara own goal to wrap up the 3 points for the home side.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UEFA Champions League 2024: Arsenal vs PSG live match timings and streaming

UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 1: Dortmund, City, and Barca in action

UEFA to not give 2027 Champions League final to San Siro in Milan

Victor Boniface helps Leverkusen beat Feyenoord 4-0 in Champions League

UCL: Man City, Inter play out 0-0 draw, PSG scores late to beat Girona

Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootball

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story