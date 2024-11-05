UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live time, streaming

Matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will see 6-time champions Liverpool take on German champions Bayer Leverkusen at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on November 5.

Xabi Alonso is set to return to his former club as a visiting manager. Alonso was part of the Reds' UCL-winning campaign in 2005, where he scored a penalty against AC Milan in the famous comeback final in Istanbul.

Liverpool are level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the UCL league table and will be looking to extend their lead at home. Bayer Leverkusen sit in 6th place with 7 points and could overtake Liverpool if they manage to spring an upset at Anfield.

Check UCL 2024/25 points table here Apart from a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Liverpool remain unbeaten and will be difficult to overcome on the night.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen head-to-head

Both sides have faced each other on four occasions over the years, with Liverpool winning three of the encounters. Leverkusen have 1 win under their belt as well.

More From This Section

Liverpool: 3 wins

Leverkusen: 1 win

Draws: 0

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide (Last 5 matches) Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide (Last 5 matches) Liverpool 2-1 Brighton Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart Brighton 2-3 Liverpool Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 SV Elversberg Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool Werder Bremen 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota, Alisson, and Harvey Elliott are ruled out of the game, while Ibrahima Konate is set to feature after an injury scare had him subbed off at half-time against Brighton.

Leverkusen team news

Full-back Nordi Mukiele will miss the clash with a thigh injury, while summer arrival Martin Terrier will return after missing Bayer's last game.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen playing 11

Liverpool playing 11 (probable): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Leverkusen playing 11 (probable): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live telecast and streaming details

When will Liverpool play their UEFA Champions League match against Leverkusen?

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen will be played on November 5 at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Tuesday night at 1:30 AM IST in India. (November 6)

Where will the live telecast of Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen be available in India?

The live telecast of Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen be available in India?

The live streaming of Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available on the SonyLIV app.