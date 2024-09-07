Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UEFA Nations League 2024: England, Netherlands and Germany in action today

UEFA Nations League
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Another day brings another set of international football matches for fans in the UEFA Nations League 2024, as England are set to start their campaign today against Ireland. Germany and the Netherlands will also be in action later as they take on Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively, on the night.

A total of 9 matches are in store for fans on Saturday as teams aim for a bright start in the league stage and look to secure the top spot for now.

Here are the matches scheduled in the UEFA Nations League today:

UEFA Nations League matches on September 7
Match Time (IST)
Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia 18:30:00
Ireland vs England 21:30:00
Armenia vs Latvia 21:30:00
Georgia vs Czechia 21:30:00
Moldova vs Malta 21:30:00
Greece vs Finland 00:15:00 (Sep 8)
Ukraine vs Albania 00:15:00 (Sep 8)
Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 00:15:00 (Sep 8)
Germany vs Hungary 00:15:00 (Sep 8)

England will be counting on the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane to deliver against their Irish counterparts. Heavyweights Netherlands and Germany will also look to start strong, with plenty of talent on display for spectators.

All three big guns haven't managed to get their hands on the trophy so far and would like to change that this year.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details


When will England vs Ireland start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

England vs Ireland will be played on September 7 at 9:30 PM IST.

When will Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina start in UEFA Nations League 2024?

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played on September 8 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Germany vs Hungary start in UEFA Nations League 2024?

Germany vs Hungary will be played on September 8 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Topics :football

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

