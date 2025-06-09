UEFA Nations League: Full list of winners and runner-ups over the years

The UEFA Nations League has been the highlight of international football in Europe this past week, delivering high-stakes drama in the top-tier competition.

Introduced in the 2018–19 season, the Nations League was designed by UEFA to replace many of the traditional international friendlies, aiming to create more competitive and meaningful fixtures during international breaks.

The most exciting clashes typically occur during the final four stage, when the top-performing national teams of the season face off in the semifinals and final—usually shortly after the conclusion of the club football calendar.

Portugal become the first nation to win the Nations League twice in the history of the tournament. Ronaldo led the team on both occasions, once in the 2018/19 season and now this year. Since its inception, three nations have lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy. In the current 2024–25 edition, Spain edged past France in the semifinals, while Portugal pulled off a comeback victory against Germany. The final of this year's edition between Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of exciting football at the Allianz Arena in Munich.Portugal become the first nation to win the Nations League twice in the history of the tournament. Ronaldo led the team on both occasions, once in the 2018/19 season and now this year.