Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Nations League: Full list of winners and runner-ups over the years

UEFA Nations League: Full list of winners and runner-ups over the years

Introduced in the 2018-19 season, the Nations League was designed by UEFA to replace many of the traditional international friendlies, aiming to create more competitive and meaningful fixtures.

Nations League
Nations League
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The UEFA Nations League has been the highlight of international football in Europe this past week, delivering high-stakes drama in the top-tier competition.
 
Introduced in the 2018–19 season, the Nations League was designed by UEFA to replace many of the traditional international friendlies, aiming to create more competitive and meaningful fixtures during international breaks.  Check Portugal vs Spain Nations League final HIGHLIGHTS here
 
The most exciting clashes typically occur during the final four stage, when the top-performing national teams of the season face off in the semifinals and final—usually shortly after the conclusion of the club football calendar.
 
Since its inception, three nations have lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy. In the current 2024–25 edition, Spain edged past France in the semifinals, while Portugal pulled off a comeback victory against Germany.  The final of this year's edition between Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes of exciting football at the Allianz Arena in Munich.  Portugal become the first nation to win the Nations League twice in the history of the tournament. Ronaldo led the team on both occasions, once in the 2018/19 season and now this year.    
 
Here’s a look at the history of the Nations League finals and which teams have claimed the prestigious title. 
UEFA Nations League winners and runner-ups
Season Champion Final Score Runners-Up
2024-25 Portugal 2-2 (5-3 on penalties) Spain
2022–23 Spain 0–0 (5–4 pens) Croatia
2020–21 France 2–1 Spain
2018–19 Portugal 1–0 Netherlands
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ronaldo vs Yamal: Generations collide in UEFA Nations League final

Arise Sir David! Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: Report

China crash out of qualifiers; Uzbekistan, Jordan seal FIFA WC berths

Albania, Serbia clash in high-stakes, politically charged WC qualifier

UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

Topics :Football NewsPortugal national football team

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story