Denmark's badminton player Christiansen withdraws from Paris Olympics

The Badminton World Federation confirmed Christiansen's absence from the field and the removal of his team with partner Alexandra Boje from the mixed doubles draw

Paris Olympics 2024
Christiansen and Boje would not be replaced because there is no provision in qualifying regulations.
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics, a decision his national federation on Wednesday called the result of multiple unintentional errors made in reporting his whereabouts in line with anti-doping regulations.

The Badminton World Federation confirmed Christiansen's absence from the field and the removal of his team with partner Alexandra Boje from the mixed doubles draw.

Badminton Denmark said Christiansen made three mistakes on his whereabouts, as athletes are required to report where they are staying for the next three months. Three warnings over a year can lead to a case with Anti-Doping Denmark regarding a violation and a possible quarantine.

Christiansen, 30, said in a statement released by Badminton Denmark that he was devastated by his lack of care leading to this result, adding he did not want to be a distraction. Jens Meibom, the organization's head of sport, said he was convinced it was simply a mistake and there was no evidence to suggest deliberate misconduct on Christiansen's part.

The BWF said Christiansen and Boje would not be replaced because there is no provision in qualifying regulations to elevate anyone once groups had been decided. Group C will go on with three teams.

Christiansen and Boje competed in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, finishing third in their group. The badminton competition in Paris begins July 27.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

