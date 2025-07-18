Govt begins 2036 Olympics prep, India to be in top 5 in medal tally: Shah

Hoping that India will be among top five in the medal tally of 2036 Olympics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government is preparing for that Olympics by providing an assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to approximately 3,000 athletes and is making a detailed systematic plan for it.

Addressing an event where the Indian contingent participating in the 21st World Police and Fire Games-2025 were felicitated, Shah said India is going to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and has already submitted a bid for the Commonwealth Games and has again submitted a bid to host the Asian Games.

He said the purpose of hosting these events in India is to make sports a natural part of the lives of the country's people and different sections, such as the police and fire brigade. "A large number of new sports infrastructures have been developed. Under the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), around 3,000 athletes are being supported with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 to prepare for the 2036 Olympic Games," he said. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports has been given great importance in the last 10 years. Shah said the Fit India Movement has also positively impacted the athlete selection process, resulting in a threefold increase in the number of medals won in the Olympics, Paralympics and Asian Games.

He said that victory and defeat are the eternal cycle of life and setting the goal to win, planning for victory should be everyone's "nature" and winning should be the habit. The home minister said those who cultivate the habit of winning always perform exceptionally. Shah said the Modi government is making arrangements to take sports to every village. The selection and training of children from different age groups in every sport are being done scientifically, he said. Shah said every police officer's routine should be such that the day begins with a parade with subordinate staff in the morning and ends with sports in the evening.

"If all police personnel develop a habit of regular sports, it will not only relieve stress, but also improve the quality of work," he said. The home minister said all police forces that are part of the 'All India Police Sports Control Board' should aim to win at least three medals each. "If we achieve this goal, the record you have set this year will be surpassed by you at the World Police and Fire Games to be held in Gujarat in 2029," he said. He said the success of the police personnel who participated in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 should be celebrated and the people should also receive accurate information about it.

Shah said that just as Arjuna could only see his target -- the eye of a bird -- similarly, all police officers and athletes connected to sports must aim for the World Police and Fire Games 2029 and move forward. These games will take place in 2029 in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kevadia, he said. The home minister said that as India progresses on the global sports stage, the country's athletes must perform in a way that sparks worldwide discussions about the immense potential of sports in India. He said he is fully confident that India will be among the top five medal-winning countries in the 2036 Olympics.

Shah said the proposed National Sports Bill provides for recognition of police forces at the state level, so that every police force can participate in the National Games as a unit. Last year, the Union home ministry took several initiatives like changes in recruitment rules for talent identification, formation of 25 outdoor sports teams in each force and a joint team of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), he said. The home minister expressed happiness over the Indian contingent winning 613 medals at the 21st World Police and Fire Games and congratulated the police and fire services team for their excellent performance and for making the country proud.