Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Imene Khelif boxing row: Hormones not linked to performance - Dutee Chand

Imene Khelif boxing row: Hormones not linked to performance - Dutee Chand

Imene Khelif row: On Thursday, a major controversy erupted at the Paris Olympics when Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds against Imane Khelif of Algeria in a boxing match

Algeria's Khelif (Red) and Italy's Carini (Blue) after thier match at 2024 Paris Olympics
Algeria's Khelif (Red) and Italy's Carini (Blue) after thier match at 2024 Paris Olympics (Pic: X/@jk_rowling)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the ongoing controversy linked to Algerian boxer Imene Khelif’s Paris Olympics performance against Italian counterpart Angela Carini, Indian athlete Dutee Chand on Friday defended Khelif, noting that “hormonal level cannot increase athletic performance.”

Chand highlighted her challenge against the International Olympic Committee’s 2014 rule regarding higher testosterone levels, a case she contested at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“It was noted that hormonal levels cannot increase athletic performance... I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender,” the national champion sprinter said.

Testosterone is a key hormone for developing male characteristics in a human body but it is also present in females in smaller amounts.

More From This Section

Two punches that shook the Paris Olympics: Boxer controversy explained

Viral Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec reveals how he took up shooting sport

Eco-friendly food menu at Paris Olympics leaves athletes hungry for non-veg

Olympics: Women's boxing sparks gender row as Khelif knocks out Carini

Swapnil Kusale scores a double promotion in Railways after Olympics bronze

Imene Khelif boxing match controversy at Paris Olympics explained

On Thursday, a major controversy erupted at the Summer Games when Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds against Imane Khelif of Algeria in a boxing match. The duo exchanged only a few punches before Carini quit. She later said that she felt a severe pain in her nose and didn't want to continue.

“During the bout, Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels,” Chand shared her perspective, adding that Olympics players are required to undergo several tests and hence, a controversy around this issue is “not right” in her opinion.

Khelif’s presence at the Paris Games has turned into a controversy as people were quick to point out that she was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test.

Imene Khelif was disqualified in 2023 over an unspecified test

Khelif had won a silver medal at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) 2022 world championships, the same body that disqualified her from the 2023 match over “higher levels of testosterone.” The IBA has been banned from the Olympics since 2019 over disputes with the IOC.

The IBA, on its decision to ban Khelif and Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan last year, said on Wednesday that both boxers did not have a “testosterone examination” last year but were “subject to a separate and recognized test” for their disqualification but did not explain any other details.

Algerian Olympic Committee defends Khelif

The Algerian Olympic Committee on Wednesday defended Khelif and said the allegations made about the 25-year-old boxer are “lies”.

Khelif is being targeted on the internet with narratives labelling her as a “biological male” who was put up in a fight with a woman. Billionaire Elon Musk and author JK Rowling are among the people peddling this claim. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also voiced her criticism for allowing athletes with “genetically male characteristics” to compete against women.

Khelif to face Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamor next

Khelif’s passport says she is female. While Khelif has not commented on the controversy, her upcoming opponent Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori said she was not scared of Saturday’s match.

What International Olympic Committee said on Imene Khelif gender row

The IOC has countered the controversy saying the eligibility criteria for the boxers are based on the rules that applied at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. These gender-related rules were also the basis of the Tokyo Olympics. It said that the aggression against Khelif is due to the IBA’s arbitrary decision of 2023, which it said was taken “solely by IBA secretary general and CEO.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Paris Olympics 2024: All you need to know from Leon Marchand to Teddy Riner

Olympics: 60-year-old trap shooter vows to carry on till LA28 Games

Topics :2024 OlympicsBS Web ReportsboxingOlympicsIOCgender diversitysports

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story