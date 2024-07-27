Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Know your Indian women athletes who are going to Paris Olympics 2024

The current contingent consists of 40% female athletes which is a good sign in terms of gender representation at a global level as well.

PV Sindhu, CWG
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
The Indian contingent is all set to go for gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics, with a 117-member strong squad travelling to the French capital to represent their country at the highest sporting level.

From two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, both male and female athletes bring extraordinary talent and experience.

The current contingent consists of 40 per cent female athletes, a positive sign for gender representation at a global level.

Regardless of gender, any athlete bringing a medal for the nation is celebrated like a festival in India. Among the female athletes, some have garnered higher expectations for a medal. Here are some athletes expected to perform well in their events:

Here is a full list of Indian female athletes and their respective events -
  • Bhajan Kaur - Archery
  • Deepika Kumari - Archery
  • Ankita Bhakat - Archery
  • Kiran Pahal - Athletics
  • Ankita Dhyani - Athletics
  • Parul Chaudhary - Athletics
  • Jyothi Yarraji - Athletics
  • Annu Rani - Athletics
  • Priyanka Goswami - Athletics
  • Jyothika Sri Dandi/Subha Venkatesan/Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR/Prachi - Athletics
  • Priyanka Goswami - Athletics
  • PV Sindhu - Badminton
  • Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto - Badminton
  • Nikhat Zareen - Boxing
  • Preeti Pawar - Boxing
  • Jaismine Lamboria - Boxing
  • Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing
  • Aditi Ashok - Golf
  • Diksha Dagar - Golf
  • Tulika Maan - Judo
  • Nethra Kumanan - Sailing
  • Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting
  • Ramita Jindal - Shooting
  • Anjum Moudgil - Shooting
  • Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting
  • Rhythm Sangwan - Shooting
  • Manu Bhaker - Shooting
  • Esha Singh - Shooting
  • Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting
  • Shreyasi Singh - Shooting
  • Raiza Dhillon - Shooting
  • Maheshwari Chauhan - Shooting
  • Dhinidhi Desinghu - Swimming
  • Manika Batra - Table Tennis
  • Sreeja Akula - Table Tennis
  • Archana Kamath - Table Tennis
  • Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting
  • Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling
  • Antim Panghal - Wrestling
  • Anshu Malik - Wrestling
  • Nisha Dahiya - Wrestling
  • Reetika Hooda - Wrestling
  • Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis Reserve player
  •  
PV Sindhu

The only athlete with two Olympic medals in the contingent, PV Sindhu, has all eyes on her as she prepares to compete against the best in badminton. She will participate in the women's singles event.

Nikhat Zareen

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, the current women's world champion, is expected to fetch a medal in her category for India. She also won bronze in the Asian Games 2023.

Rhythm Sangwan

A rising star in shooting for India, Rhythm Sangwan is set to make her debut in the Paris Olympics 2024 and aims to perform her best in the quadrennial event.

Manu Bhaker

Having had a dismal Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign, Manu Bhaker, the youth Olympic champion, is ready to make amends in the French capital.

Vinesh Phogat

Despite controversies about her participation, Vinesh Phogat has risen above the challenges and is set to represent her country once again on the biggest stage. Vinesh won the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.


