Know your Indian women athletes who are going to Paris Olympics 2024

Here is a full list of Indian female athletes and their respective events -
- Bhajan Kaur - Archery
- Deepika Kumari - Archery
- Ankita Bhakat - Archery
- Kiran Pahal - Athletics
- Ankita Dhyani - Athletics
- Parul Chaudhary - Athletics
- Jyothi Yarraji - Athletics
- Annu Rani - Athletics
- Priyanka Goswami - Athletics
- Jyothika Sri Dandi/Subha Venkatesan/Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR/Prachi - Athletics
- PV Sindhu - Badminton
- Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto - Badminton
- Nikhat Zareen - Boxing
- Preeti Pawar - Boxing
- Jaismine Lamboria - Boxing
- Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing
- Aditi Ashok - Golf
- Diksha Dagar - Golf
- Tulika Maan - Judo
- Nethra Kumanan - Sailing
- Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting
- Ramita Jindal - Shooting
- Anjum Moudgil - Shooting
- Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting
- Rhythm Sangwan - Shooting
- Manu Bhaker - Shooting
- Esha Singh - Shooting
- Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting
- Shreyasi Singh - Shooting
- Raiza Dhillon - Shooting
- Maheshwari Chauhan - Shooting
- Dhinidhi Desinghu - Swimming
- Manika Batra - Table Tennis
- Sreeja Akula - Table Tennis
- Archana Kamath - Table Tennis
- Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting
- Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling
- Antim Panghal - Wrestling
- Anshu Malik - Wrestling
- Nisha Dahiya - Wrestling
- Reetika Hooda - Wrestling
- Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis Reserve player
PV Sindhu
The only athlete with two Olympic medals in the contingent, PV Sindhu, has all eyes on her as she prepares to compete against the best in badminton. She will participate in the women's singles event.
Nikhat Zareen
Boxer Nikhat Zareen, the current women's world champion, is expected to fetch a medal in her category for India. She also won bronze in the Asian Games 2023.
Rhythm Sangwan
A rising star in shooting for India, Rhythm Sangwan is set to make her debut in the Paris Olympics 2024 and aims to perform her best in the quadrennial event.
Manu Bhaker
Having had a dismal Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign, Manu Bhaker, the youth Olympic champion, is ready to make amends in the French capital.
Vinesh Phogat
Despite controversies about her participation, Vinesh Phogat has risen above the challenges and is set to represent her country once again on the biggest stage. Vinesh won the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.