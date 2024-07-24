No ACs at Olympic Games Village: How athletes will beat the heat in Paris?

As the world's top athletes gather in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the scorching summer heat poses a significant challenge. With Paris 2024 set to be the first Olympics with an equal number of male and female athletes among 10,500 from 206 countries, the unavailability of air conditioners in the Games Village is becoming a talking point.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: July 24 football matches schedule, live timings (IST) streaming Olympic Games Village Cooling System The Olympic Games Village, home to over 10,000 athletes and officials, features a state-of-the-art cooling system designed to maintain a comfortable temperature.

The system utilizes a combination of ventilation and shading devices to keep the living quarters, dining areas, and training facilities cool. The organisers have decided to install 2,500 temporary air conditioners in the village. The accommodation complex comprises 7,000 rooms in total.

The Village's cooling system is powered by a district cooling network, which uses chilled water to cool the air. This eco-friendly solution reduces energy consumption and minimizes the carbon footprint of the Games.



Location of the Games Village

The Games Village is located in a northern suburb of Paris. It was constructed as a showcase of environment-friendly technology and has a geothermal cooling system that uses cool water pumped from deep beneath the ground. The roughly 40 low-rise towers will host around 10,000 Olympians. The Paris 2024 Village lies at the juncture of three suburbs:

Saint-Denis, a diverse, working-class neighbourhood long associated with crime and insecurity

The rapidly gentrifying Saint-Ouen

Ile-Saint-Denis, an island on the Seine River

Country-Specific Air Conditioning Solutions

While the Games Village has a comprehensive cooling system in place, some countries have opted to bring their own air conditioning solutions to ensure their athletes' specific needs are met.

Japan has installed advanced air conditioning units in their team's living quarters, featuring advanced humidity control and air purification systems.

has installed advanced air conditioning units in their team's living quarters, featuring advanced humidity control and air purification systems. The United States has brought its own air conditioning units, providing cooler temperatures for athletes in high-intensity sports like basketball and football.

has brought its own air conditioning units, providing cooler temperatures for athletes in high-intensity sports like basketball and football. Australia, Denmark, Canada, Great Britain, Greece, and Italy are also bringing their own air conditioners to the Games Village.

These countries have informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about their move, and there has been no opposition.



Reasons Athletes Need Air Conditioners at the Games Village

Heat and Humidity: Paris is expected to experience hot and humid weather, with temperatures potentially reaching over 35°C (95°F). Performance Optimization: A cool environment allows athletes to perform at their best, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Recovery: Air conditioning aids in faster recovery after competition by reducing muscle inflammation. Health and Safety: Air conditioning helps prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Personal Comfort: Air conditioning provides a familiar comfort level for athletes accustomed to various climates. Equipment Storage: Some athletes require specific temperature conditions for their equipment. Mental Preparation: A comfortable environment helps athletes focus and prepare mentally for their events. Sleep Quality: Air conditioning promotes better sleep quality, essential for athletes' recovery.

Other Cooling Measures at Games Village

In addition to the air conditioning systems, athletes are using personal cooling devices such as cooling towels, scarves, and vests. The Village's cooling facilities, including ice baths and cryotherapy chambers, aid in recovery and cool down after competition.



Future Use of the Games Village

After the conclusion of the Paralympics on September 8, the village, which contains 82 buildings, will be converted into office space for 6,000 workers and apartments to house another 6,000 people. Approximately 32% of the new homes in Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen and 48% of those in Ile-Saint-Denis built for the Games will be set aside for public housing.

Average Temperature in Paris (July, August, September)

Average high temperature : 79°F (26°C)

: 79°F (26°C) Average low temperature : 58°F (14°C)

: 58°F (14°C) Range of daily maximum temperatures : 67°F to 104°F (20°C to 40°C)

: 67°F to 104°F (20°C to 40°C) Range of daily minimum temperatures: 43°F to 64°F (6°C to 18°C)

These temperatures are averages for July-September, and actual temperatures can vary.