Paris Olympics 2024: Today's football matches, live timings (IST) streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 today's football schedule: Eight football matches will be played at the Paris Olympics 2024 today. Jio Cinema will live streaming the Paris Olympics in India.

Paris Olympics: Today's football matches live timings (IST)
Paris Olympics: Today's football matches live timings (IST)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
The biggest sporting event in the world, Summer Olympic Games, is set to be declared open in Paris on July 26 after a glittering opening ceremony. However, the Group football games will start today (July 24). 

The football event at the Paris Olympics 2024 will start today, with eight matches scheduled to take place, starting at 6:30 PM IST. 
Olympics 2024: Football matches scheduled today

Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule (men’s event)
Date Matches Group Time
Wednesday, July 24 Argentina vs Morocco Group B 6:30 PM IST
Uzbekistan vs Spain Group C 6:30 PM IST
Guinea vs New Zealand Group A 8:30 PM IST
Egypt vs Dominican Republic Group C 8:30 PM IST
Iraq vs Ukraine Group B 10:30 PM IST
Japan vs Paraguay Group D 10:30 PM IST
Thursday, July 25 France vs United States Group A 12:30 AM IST
Mali vs Israel Group D 12:30 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 today's football matches, live timings (IST), streaming


When will the Argentina vs Morocco football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 take place?

The Argentina vs Morocco football match will take place today at Stade Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne.

At what time Argentina vs Morocco football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

In Group B clash, the Argentina vs Morocco football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the Uzbekistan vs Spain football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group C encounter, the Uzbekistan vs Spain football match will take place today at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

At what time Uzbekistan vs Spain football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Uzbekistan vs Spain football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

When will the Egypt vs Dominican Republic football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group C clash, the Egypt vs Dominican Republic football match will take place today at 
Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

At what time Egypt vs Dominican Republic football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Egypt vs Dominican Republic football match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

When will the Guinea vs New Zealand football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group A clash, the Guinea vs New Zealand football match will take place today at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

At what time Guinea vs New Zealand football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Guinea vs New Zealand football match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

When will the Iraq vs Ukraine football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group B clash, the Iraq vs Ukraine football match will take place today at Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu.

At what time Iraq vs Ukraine football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Iraq vs Ukraine football match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

When will the Japan vs Paraguay football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group D clash, the Japan vs Paraguay football match will take place at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux today.

At what time Japan vs Paraguay football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Japan vs Paraguay football match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

When will the France vs USA football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group A clash, the France vs USA football match will take place at Stade Orange Velodrome in Marseille tonight.

At what time France vs USA football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The France vs USA football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST tonight.

When will the Mali vs Israel football match take place at the Paris Olympics 2024?

In Group D clash, the Mali vs Israel football match will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris tonight.

At what time Mali vs Israel football match at the Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Mali vs Israel football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST tonight.

Paris Olympics 2024 Football match live streaming and telecast


Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast football matches during the Paris Olympics. Jio Cinema will live stream all the football matches today.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

