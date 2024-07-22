Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympics 2024

Veteran goalkeeper and former India hockey captain P R Sreejesh on Monday announced that Paris Olympics will be his last international outing.

The 36-year-old, a veteran of 328 International caps, three Olympic Games, and multiple Commonwealth Games and World Cups, will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games. The latest edition of the showpiece begins on July 26.

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope," Sreejesh said in a Hockey India press release.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," he added.