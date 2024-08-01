Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek loses to Zheng Qinwen in tennis semifinal

Top seeded and four-time French Open champion, Iga Swiatek suffered an unexpected loss on Thursday in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, losing to Zheng Qinwen of China 6-2, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. Photo Reuters
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Iga Swiatek lost to Zheng Qinwen of China 6-2, 7-5 in the Paris Olympics semi-finals Thursday, a surprising setback for the No. 1-ranked woman and champion at the French Open four of the past five years.

The result was hard to predict for several reasons. Swiatek entered the day with a 6-0 edge in their head-to-head matchups.

She has led the WTA rankings for nearly every week since April 2022, while Zheng is No. 7. Plus, just when Swiatek appeared to be getting back into the match with a 4-0 lead in the second set, she faltered.

The stunning part? Swiatek is as good as it gets on red clay and at this particular place. The 23-year-old from Poland has been dominant at Roland Garros, the facility used for the annual French Open and the site for tennis during these Summer Games.

The 21-year-old Zheng, the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in January, assured China of its first singles medal in Olympic tennis since the sport returned to the Games in 1988.

In Saturday's gold-medal match, Zheng will face 13th-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia or unseeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia, who were scheduled to face each other Thursday night at Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the third round, Vekic eliminated No. 2 Coco Gauff, the 20-year-old American who is the reigning US Open champion.


First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

