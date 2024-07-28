Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olympics 2024: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands in Archery

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Indian women's archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

India had made a direct entry into the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the qualification.


Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

