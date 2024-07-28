Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Simone Biles has calf discomfort at Olympic qualifiers but keeps competing

Simone Biles has calf discomfort at Olympic qualifiers but keeps competing

After momentarily leaving the stage to express soreness in her left leg, Simone Biles persisted in her attempt to retake the top spot on the Olympic podium on Sunday.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Simone Biles briefly left the floor and said she has discomfort in her left leg but continued her quest to return atop the Olymipc podium Sunday.

The 27-year-old American and the five-woman U.S. gymnastics team took the floor at a packed, star-studded Bercy Arena during the second qualifying subdivision for the Paris Games on Sunday. The Americans are heavily favored to win the team gold after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago in Tokyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Biles dazzled during her opening beam routine, then briefly left the floor with USA team doctor Marcia Faustin. She returned a short time later and spent several minutes sitting and watching her teammates.

Biles was heard on camera saying she felt something in her calf but stepped onto the competition floor with the leg taped. She appeared just fine when Taylor Swift's Ready for It began playing and her routine the hardest in the world was solid. She walked gingerly off the floor and sat off to the side for a moment before receiving a hug from longtime coach Laurent Landi.

She received a 14.600, assuring her a spot in the event finals next week.

The stands were buzzing and filled with celebrities. Tom Cruise posed for selfies while waiting for Biles to emerge. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and Anna Wintour were also on hand.

Biles arrived in Paris as the face of the U.S. Olympic movement and maybe the Olympics themselves. The buzz around her return to the Games has been palpable, with NBC leaning heavily into her star power by splashing Biles' face on countless promotions in the lead-up to Paris.

More From This Section

Olympics: Bhaker's dedication, hard work, passion paid off, says Bindra

Olympics pre-race triathlon event in Seine River canceled, here's why

Australian cyclist undergoes surgery after fall during Olympic time trial

Ramita Jindal qualifies for women's 10m air rifle final at Paris Olympics

PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Her gravitational pull is real. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men's basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying.

Biles and teammates, starting on balance beam, wore blue-gray uniforms with nearly 3,000 sequins sewn into the top. Jordan Chiles went first, giving an emphatic fist bump after nailing the dismount to end her routine.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Rafael Nadal in action soon; Manu Bhaker wins Bronze

Nikhat Zareen punches her way to the round of 16 at 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics: Arjun Babuta through to 10m air rifle finals, finishes 7th

India set for double-digit medal tally at Paris Olympics, says Nita Ambani

Paris Olympics: PM Modi lauds shooter Manu Bhaker for historic bronze win

Topics :Olympics2024 Olympics

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story