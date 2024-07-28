Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics: PM Modi lauds shooter Manu Bhaker for historic bronze win

Paris Olympics: PM Modi lauds shooter Manu Bhaker for historic bronze win

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," PM Modi said in a post on X

manu bhaker, indian shooter
Credit: X/@TheKhelIndia
Agencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Modi said in a post on X.

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, saying she has sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with her stellar performance.

"Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, 2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance. The nation swells in pride at your achievement," Shah wrote on 'X' with the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.
 

More From This Section

Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker becomes first woman shooter to win medal

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 28, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Dupont leads France to a gold medal in Rugby sevens

Olympics 2024: Swiatek, Alcaraz, and Djokovic begin gold chase with wins

Paris Olympics 2024 opening was wacky, wonderful: All you need to know

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to renowned shooter Manu Bhaker ji, who made Mother India proud by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition held at Paris Olympics-2024! Her victory is an inspiration for countless youth.

"May this sequence of victory continue uninterrupted, infinite best wishes for a golden future. Jai Hind!.", CM Adityanath wrote on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Congratulations to young and ace shooter @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze Medal at the 10M Air Pistol," Sarma said on X.

"It is historic on two counts - India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024 and for the first time a woman from India wins a medal in shooting," Sarma said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Kiren Rijiju took to his official X handle and heaped praise on Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"India strikes it's first Olympic Medal at the #ParisOlympics2024 ! Extending Hearty Congratulations to @realmanubhaker on winning India's 1st Olympic Bronze Medal in Shooting. India is proud of you Manu," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Rafael Nadal in action soon; Manu Bhaker wins Bronze

Simone Biles has calf discomfort at Olympic qualifiers but keeps competing

Nikhat Zareen punches her way to the round of 16 at 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics: Arjun Babuta through to 10m air rifle finals, finishes 7th

India set for double-digit medal tally at Paris Olympics, says Nita Ambani

Topics :OlympicsParisShootingsports

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story